Estonia imposes sanctions on Hezbollah

The Baltic country of Estonia imposed sanctions on the Lebanese Shi'ite terrorist organization Hezbollah, following a proposal of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in response to acts of terrorism committed by the group, according to a government press release on Thursday.“Hezbollah poses a considerable threat to international – and thereby Estonian – security. With this step, Estonia stands by the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Lithuania as well as other countries who have concluded that Hezbollah uses terrorist means and constitutes a threat to the security of many states,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said. The sanctions will entail restrictions of entry to anyone associated with the terrorist group, on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to believe that their activity supports terrorism, and pose a threat to Estonians as well as international security.A detailed list of persons affiliated with Hezbollah is expected to be subjected to Estonian government sanctions, which will be determined by the foreign minister after coming into force on Thursday.