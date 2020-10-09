The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

EU agrees common 'traffic light' system for coronavirus travel

The system would lead to more "predictability and transparency" when travelling under COVID conditions in the EU.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 18:56
People who want to leave the island, but cannot due to coronavirus disease-related (COVID-19) travel restrictions, take part in a fake travel experience for tourists in Taipei, Taiwan July 2, 2020. (photo credit: ANN WANG / REUTERS)
People who want to leave the island, but cannot due to coronavirus disease-related (COVID-19) travel restrictions, take part in a fake travel experience for tourists in Taipei, Taiwan July 2, 2020.
(photo credit: ANN WANG / REUTERS)
European Union countries agreed on Friday to a common "traffic light" system to guide them on COVID-19 testing or quarantines on EU tourists and other non-essential travellers during the pandemic.
It aims to end a confusing patchwork of restrictions across Europe and to bring back free movement of people, one of the key principles of the EU, within the 27-nation bloc when conditions allow.
The system would lead to more "predictability and transparency" when travelling under COVID conditions in the EU, a spokesman for the German EU Council presidency said, calling it an important step forward.
The guidelines, which were backed by a majority of EU governments and will be formally adopted next week, advise that restrictions should be non-discriminatory, proportionate and limited to what is necessary.
Under the plan, regions across the European Union will be designated green, orange or red, based on the degree to which the virus is under control, and grey if data is insufficient. The idea is that all countries will grant access to visitors from green zones.
The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control will provide weekly updates to assign the colours.
Based on its current assessment, with COVID-19 cases spiking across Europe, few areas would qualify as green - most of eastern Germany, parts of the Nordic and Baltic countries, Cyprus, certain regions of Bulgaria and Greece and one zone in Italy.
While individual EU countries are free to determine their own measures, they will be encouraged to be consistent, for example setting the same measures for all red zones.
A green status will apply to regions with fewer than 25 infections per 100,000 people in 14 days and where the percentage of positive tests is below 4%. Red means infection rates of 50 or more and positive tests of 4% or higher or infection rates of over 150 even with a low positive test rate. 


Tags European Union travel Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by