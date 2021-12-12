The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ever Given to cross Suez Canal — Will it get stuck again?

The Ever Given, a container vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal attempted to cross the waterway for the first time since the ship's accident.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 11:00

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 11:12
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal, blocking maritime traffic for almost a week. (photo credit: PIERRE MARKUSE/FLICKR)
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal, blocking maritime traffic for almost a week.
(photo credit: PIERRE MARKUSE/FLICKR)
The Ever Given attempted to pilot the Suez Canal for the first time since it got stuck in the waterway, maritime tracker MarineTraffic's mapping data showed on Sunday.
The Ever Given began to transit the second half of the canal at around 10:30 Egypt time, departing from the Great Bitter Lake at the center of the canal.
The vessel passed the point that it had run aground the previous transversal earlier in the day without incident, and entered the Great Bitter Lake to wait its turn to transit.
The reported destination of the container vessel is Rotterdam, Netherlands. According to Bloomberg, on Wednesday the vessel was almost fully loaded, "sitting in the water just shy of its maximum 16-meter draft."
The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, got jammed across the canal on March 23 and remained stuck for six days, stopping traffic in both directions.
Egyptian authorities held the ship and the crew for weeks over claims that the jam had cost the Suez Canal Authority almost  $916 million. According to the BBC, the accident cost global trade almost $10 billion.
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship is seen in the Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic’s NewSat-16 last month. (credit: SATELLOGIC/REUTERS)THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship is seen in the Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic’s NewSat-16 last month. (credit: SATELLOGIC/REUTERS)
When the ship was stuck, it attracted the imagination and attention of people all over the world and was the subject of memes and mockery on social media.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Egypt suez canal Ship Maritime security
