Ever Given to cross Suez Canal — Will it get stuck again?

The Ever Given attempted to pilot the Suez Canal for the first time since it got stuck in the waterway, maritime tracker MarineTraffic's mapping data showed on Sunday.The Ever Given began to transit the second half of the canal at around 10:30 Egypt time, departing from the Great Bitter Lake at the center of the canal.The vessel passed the point that it had run aground the previous transversal earlier in the day without incident, and entered the Great Bitter Lake to wait its turn to transit.
The reported destination of the container vessel is Rotterdam, Netherlands. According to Bloomberg, on Wednesday the vessel was almost fully loaded, "sitting in the water just shy of its maximum 16-meter draft."The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, got jammed across the canal on March 23 and remained stuck for six days, stopping traffic in both directions.Egyptian authorities held the ship and the crew for weeks over claims that the jam had cost the Suez Canal Authority almost $916 million. According to the BBC, the accident cost global trade almost $10 billion.
When the ship was stuck, it attracted the imagination and attention of people all over the world and was the subject of memes and mockery on social media.
Reuters contributed to this report.