The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Ex-CIA Korea Chief: N. Korea to be nuke threat even after Kim Jong Un

Questions started swirling about Kim's health after he skipped an April 15 ceremony for the 108th birthday of his late grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il-sung.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 26, 2020 20:49
South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN)
South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN)
North Korea will likely be a nuclear threat even if its leader, Kim Jong Un, dies from his current potential health crisis, a former CIA Korea Branch chief has told The Jerusalem Post.
Pyongyang represents one of the world’s greatest security threats since it is viewed as a rogue regime with nuclear weapons and because it has engaged in nuclear technology sharing with Iran and Syria.
Bruce Klinger – who was chief and deputy chief of the CIA’s Korea Branch with 20 years overall in the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency – discussed his views of the global security implications with the Post following reports since April 12 that Kim’s health situation may be critical.
Klinger, who is also a Senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center, said, “The regime has long emphasized the centrality of nuclear weapons to its national security – and its resistance to negotiating them away.”
He added, “A successor may be more deft in reaching out to foreign countries, as Kim Jong Un was [as opposed to his predecessors] but the underlying objectives and policies would remain constant. Even a stable North Korea will remain a threat.”
Kim, who is only 36 but has had health problems for a long time, has ruled as its unchallenged dictator since inheriting power from his father in 2011.
His death would raise deep questions about what kind of North Korea the world would be facing the day after.
Questions started swirling about Kim's health after he skipped an April 15 ceremony for the 108th birthday of his late grandfather, North Korea’s founder Kim Il sung.
Kim hadn't missed the ceremony throughout his nine-year reign.
However, North Korea is blocked off from most of the world so it is hard to know the truth.
Explaining why even a “Kim-less” North Korea would not represent a reduced threat, Klinger said, “It is unlikely that Pyongyang would trade away its nuclear weapons when it feels weakened by leadership transition. The next leader would have less of a power base and would be more reliant on support from senior party and military leaders who are overwhelmingly nationalist and resistant to change.”
The former CIA official said that, “The next leader may well pursue a policy that is even more hardline. To secure their hold on power, he (or she) may have to instigate a crisis in order to generate a ‘rally around the flag effect.’”
“Propaganda would highlight the supposed need for increased vigilance against attempts by outside powers to take advantage of North Korea's weakness during a leadership transition,” he continued.
Moreover, “There would be calls to heighten the country's defenses against the US and South Korea and increase, rather than abandon, Pyongyang's nuclear weapons arsenal.”
Regarding the most likely successors to Kim, Klinger said that two were from the Kim family and one was a non-family member.
Explaining, he said, “Until recently, it was widely assumed that the strict Confucian culture of North Korea precluded choosing a woman to rule the nation. However, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has gained prominence and authority in recent years.”
“Though nominally lower in rank to others in the North Korea delegation that attended the South Korean Olympics in 2018, she clearly was the real leader. Since then, she has gained important titles giving her more stature. She recently issued a statement in her name criticizing South Korea’s response to North Korea’s missile launch,” he stated.
Next, might be Kim Jong Un’s uncle Kim Pyong-il, the remaining sibling of previous leader Kim Jong-il.
Klinger noted that, “he also has the ‘Mount Paektu bloodline’ of North Korea’s founder Kim Il sung. But he has spent the last 30 years out of the country in diplomatic exile by serving as ambassador to numerous East European countries. He returned to North Korea late last year.”
Finally, there is Choe Ryong Hae, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, the nominal head of state and a trusted senior official.
Klinger added that even as he is not a member of the Kim family, “it is rumored his son is married to Kim Jong Un’s sister.”


Tags Nuclear north korea Kim Jong Un Nuclear Disarmament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by