The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ex-GCHQ cyber chief: Wars still can’t be lost by cyber alone

Former British GCHQ cyber chief Marcus Willett said on Tuesday that, “I do not think wars can be lost in cyberspace alone.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 10, 2021 19:03
IDF cyber defenders are seen participating in an online international exercise. (photo credit: IDF)
IDF cyber defenders are seen participating in an online international exercise.
(photo credit: IDF)
Former British GCHQ cyber chief Marcus Willett said on Tuesday that, “I do not think wars can be lost in cyberspace alone.”
Speaking as part of a virtual conference to discuss an International Institute for Strategic Studies [IISS] report on cyber capabilities and national power, Willett explained that nightmare scenarios where “red buttons can just be pressed by leaders” to use a doomsday cyber weapon to destroy an adversary are “a long way off.”
Explaining further, he said even if a state would “go all out to destroy the critical national infrastructure of an opponent – this is much more easier said than done.”
Willett also warned that the “potential unintended consequences would need to be well thought through” in terms of whether the overall foreign policy goal would be reached or if that would fail and there would be uncontrollable escalation between the sides.
Rather, the former GCHQ cyber chief said “cyber is a part of your list of capabilities” both in prosecuting a war or pursuing other strategies and the real question is “how do you integrate it with other capabilities?”
Despite claims that the Biden administration to date has been ineffective in deterring cyberattacks from Russia and China, Willett said, “if you are attacked... it does not mean you have to respond or that it is a good idea to respond in cyberspace. There are plenty of other actions which have been taken by allied states.”
“Collective calling out and attribution of a cyberattack can sound ineffective... I would contend that the [aggressor] state knows it has been detected and attributed, and that an alliance of states have agreed that it has violated their cyber norms and have shared lots of information about that state among themselves” may be more effective than these tactics have been given credit for to date.
Deconstructing some of the latest conventional wisdom that China is repeatedly winning the cyber race with the US, he described why he had put Beijing in a second tier ranking with America occupying the first tier alone.
He said China’s “own reports show they have all sorts of weaknesses. They might be able to learn from liberal democracies. A cyber private-sector industrial base has been incentivized,” suggesting that its over-centralization of government control causes many cyberdefense problems.
Although centralized control may create some advantages in eliminating certain cyberdefense holes, he suggested it would severely limit how much Chinese companies can globalize if they are viewed as entirely beholden to the government.
Further, he said that there are defenses and solutions which come with diversity and that the West’s private sector diversity and cross-border alliances in sharing intelligence is something that cyber powerhouses like China and Russia have never come close to attempting.
Both China and Russia routinely deny allegations of their hacking the West and accuse the US of hypocrisy, though they usually do not offer the same level of depth of proof which Washington produces.
Willett is senior adviser for cyber at the IISS, having spent 33 years at GCHQ dating back to 1985.
As GCHQ’s first director of cyber from 2008 to 2011, he helped design the UK’s first national cybersecurity strategy.


Tags China cyber security Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by