Facebook decides to uphold Trump's indefinite ban on social media platform

Trump was barred from Twitter on January 9, due to concerns of further violent unrest following the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by his supporters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 16:17
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Facebook Inc's oversight board has decided to uphold former US president Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook for violating terms of service, the social media giant announced on Wednesday.
Facebook blocked Trump’s account two days after the insurrection at the Capitol in January, the first time a major social network has denied access indefinitely to a sitting president of the United States.
Trump has remained barred from the platform since then – a ban which is three days away from being five months long. The initial ban was supposed to last until the end of his presidential term.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the policy, citing the president’s conduct following the mob violence at the Capitol.
“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg posted at the time. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
Both Facebook and Twitter blocked access to Trump's account following the insurrection at the Capitol. Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account while Facebook's ban is still under review.
Other social media companies also joined the bandwagon, with Twitch and YouTube indefinitely suspending the former president's account as well.
Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.
Trump was required to delete three rule-breaking tweets before his account was unblocked, and after doing so he returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president.
Twitter said that Trump's tweet that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration was being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the November 3 election that he lost was not legitimate.
It said another tweet praising "American Patriots" and saying his supporters "will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" could be seen as "further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an orderly transition."
Trump was barred from Twitter on January 9, due to concerns of further violent unrest following the deadly January 6 storming of the Capitol by his supporters.
In the past, Facebook has allowed controversial content from the president that Twitter shielded or labeled. But that policy changed on Wednesday, when Trump posted a video and other statements that were equivocal regarding the violence, and that praised or encouraged the rioters.
The announcement was a stunning shift for Facebook, not only because it’s the first time a major social network has blocked the sitting President of the United States from using its platform for such an extended period. Facebook has been criticized for years for not doing enough to censor hateful posts and disinformation, including from Trump.
Trump's personal @realDonaldTrump account has sometimes fired off more than 100 tweets a day and been used to communicate with his supporters, spread misinformation, insult opponents and fire staff.
Both Twitter and Facebook have long afforded Trump special privileges as a sitting elected world leader, saying that tweets that may violate the company's policies would not be removed because they were in the public interest.
Twitter Inc. has said its ban on Trump is permanent, even if he runs for office again. YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., which is also the parent company of Google, has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.
Zachary Keyser, Reuters and Ben Sales/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Facebook twitter Donald Trump Capitol
