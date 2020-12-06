The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Family of children's author Roald Dahl apologize for antisemitic remarks

The British author, who died in 1990 aged 74, remains popular with young readers around the world.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 16:23
Roald Dahl (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Roald Dahl
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The family of Roald Dahl, late author of children's classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," has apologized for antisemitic remarks he made, saying the comments were "incomprehensible to us."
The British author, who died in 1990 aged 74, remains popular with young readers around the world and several of his books such as "The BFG," "Matilda," "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and most recently "The Witches," have been turned into movies and stage shows.
However, controversy has occasionally flared up over antisemitic comments, particularly those made in a 1983 interview with Britain's New Statesman magazine.
"There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it's a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews," he said, adding that "even a stinker like Hitler didn't just pick on them for no reason."
In a statement on the official website of the organizations that manage his legacy, copyrights and trademarks and a museum dedicated to him, the Dahl family apologized for what they said was the lasting and understandable hurt his remarks had caused.
"Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl's stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations," they said.
"We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words."
The director Steven Spielberg was asked about Dahl's antisemitic comments in 2016, when he was at the Cannes Film Festival promoting his adaptation of The BFG.
Spielberg said he had been unaware of the comments when he took on the project, adding the book was about embracing differences and that was the value he had sought to impart in telling the story.
Other high-profile adaptations of Dahl's works have included two big-budget movie versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of Fantastic Mr Fox, and a stage musical version of Matilda that has been a hit in London and on Broadway.
A new movie version of Dahl's The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, was recently released on HBO Max by studio Warner Brothers.


Tags books apology antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN has failed Israel with its anti-Israeli resolutions By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by