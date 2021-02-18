The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Fauci hopes for return to normal by Christmas, in line with Biden target

Highly contagious virus variants could increase cases and interfere with the timeline, Fauci said, but added that he still hoped for a return to normal for the fall or winter.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 22:45
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that a post-pandemic return to "normal" could come by the end of the year, aligning his forecast with a Christmas target US President Joe Biden set earlier this week.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), had guided Americans to the long-sought return to something approaching normal life in the early Autumn.
Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci said there are many factors - including the emergence of variants of the coronavirus that are more contagious - that will influence when Americans can return to activities that have been stopped by the pandemic.
Americans might be able to get back to below capacity theaters and indoor dining "somewhere between the fall and the end of the year" while something much closer to life before the pandemic would likely be "as the president said, by the end of the year, by Christmas," Fauci said. "Maybe you're going to still have to wear masks," he noted.
During a CNN town hall on Tuesday, Biden set Christmas as a time for a possible return to normal life.
Highly contagious virus variants could increase cases and interfere with the timeline, Fauci said, but added that he still hoped for a return to normal for the fall or winter.


