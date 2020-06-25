The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Fauci says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by 'end of calendar year'

The testifying medical officials noted that even though many of these trials have been accelerated, they will not release the vaccine to the public unless they know it

By ZACHARY KEYSER, REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2020 10:32
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, regarded as the nation's top infectious disease expert, testified in front of Congress on Tuesday, stating that a coronavirus vaccine could be available to the public by the end of this year at the earliest or possibly by the beginning of 2021, according to predictions.
Fauci testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee regarding the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic alongside other leading medical officials such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Steven Hahn.
“We feel cautiously optimistic, based on the concerted effort and the fact we are taking financial risks — not risks to safety, not risks to the integrity of the science, but financial risk to be able to be ahead of the game — so that when, and I believe it will be when and not if, we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public,” Fauci testified Tuesday, according to Vox. “It would put us at the end of this calendar year and the beginning of 2021.”
Fauci mentioned - by name - biotech firm Moderna, who two weeks prior confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers to evaluate its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing. The NIAID, which Fauci heads, is leading Moderna's Phase II trial.
Israel recently signed an agreement with Moderna for the future purchase of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday - they have been lauded as a frontrunner to be the first biotech firm to produce a vaccine following their "positive interim" Phase I data.
"Israel has signed with the company Moderna an arrangement that will allow us to buy vaccines," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office. "The company is advancing its development, they claim they can achieve it by the middle of next year, we hope that they succeed."
The testifying medical officials noted that even though many of these trials have been accelerated, they will not release the vaccine to the public unless they know it's safe and effective.
“Acceleration is not cutting corners with respect to the assessment of safety and effectiveness,” the FDA commissioner Hahn, testified according to Vox. “The American people can rely on the fact FDA has many experts in the vaccine area.”
With regard to the situation at home, Fauci also said on Tuesday the US was currently seeing a disturbing surge of infections in a number of states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. He said one reason infections were rising in those states was an increase in community spread.
"Right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states," he said.
US health officials last week warned that states seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases may need to reimpose strict restrictions similar to what was implemented in March.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that better US testing has led to a higher number of identified coronavirus cases across the country, and at a political rally on Saturday he said he had asked for a slowdown in testing. The White House made clear on Monday that no such request was made.
Fauci cautioned a week prior, that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. Fauci underscored that increased hospitalizations was a worrying trend, however, and a sign that "maybe we need to slow down a little" on reopenings.
So far, more than 121,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and the country itself has registered nearly 2.34 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the first cases were identified in Wuhan, China back in December 2019, according to the CDC.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Anthony Fauci
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by