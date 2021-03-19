The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
FBI releases videos of suspects assaulting Capitol, federal officers

So far, the FBI has arrested 300 people involved in the insurrection. Some 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2021 17:21
The FBI released videos and information on suspects who were observed assaulting federal officers during their involvement in the Capitol riots, seeking the public's help to identity the individuals.
So far, the FBI has arrested 300 people involved in the insurrection. Some 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.
"Some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified," the FBI said in their PSA. This includes a group of ten who were caught on video assaulting officers in footage released on Thursday.
“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the US Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” said assistant director in charge (ADIC) of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Steven M. D’Antuono.
“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people," he added.
“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” ADIC D’Antuono said. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”
The FBI is requesting any information or tips on the individuals depicted in the videos be forwarded to the FBI's hotline 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. To view additional materials the Capitol investigation and suspects the FBI is currently pursuing, individuals can visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.



