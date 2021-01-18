First COVID patient still missing, may hold answers to source of outbreak

A prominent scientist from the city of Wuhan in China, who has received the title "the world's first COVID-19 patient," has been missing for a year now.According to various reports, Huang Yanling was the first person in the world to experience the symptoms of coronavirus, which is still raging throughout the world. Accordingly, she was the first one to be diagnosed with the disease towards the end of 2019, before we even knew what it was. The virology researcher has been missing for over a year, during which many theories have surfaced about the reasons for her disappearance. According to one theory, the research center where she worked is connected to the outbreak of the pandemic, as the virus may have leaked from a lab during an experiment. However, the Chinese government was quick to erase any testimony that would relate to that possibility or to Yanling's identity, after removing her social media profiles. And the virology research center where she worked has denied that Yanling was indeed the first COVID-19 patient.
Another theory relating to Yanling's disappearance points to the Chinese government being behind her death or keeping her captive in order to hide the fact that the virology research center is responsible for the pandemic, according to a report in The Post. In the last few days, international pressure has been mounting on China to provide clear proof that would indicate Yanling's whereabouts and the real source of the pandemic. A few days ago, a post was uploaded to the Chinese instant messaging platform WeChat by a person claiming to be a scientist working with Yanling, claiming that she's alive. "My teacher and student don't have much time to speak. Huang Yanling is alive, if you receive a message saying it's a rumor, please say it's not true," the message read. And yet, there is no actual indication that will point to Yanling's whereabouts, just like there is no mention of her whatsoever on the virology center's website. This article was originally published in Hebrew by Maariv Online and was translated by Tobias Siegal.
El Instituto de virologia de china en wuhan niega que su estudiante graduada Huang Yanling, sea la paciente CERO.— Julian Granados (@JulianG51279649) February 17, 2020
ella dice lo contrario pic.twitter.com/c0iOLhUUJ5
