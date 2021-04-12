First diplomatic event since coronavirus takes place in Tel Aviv

Over 60 world ambassadors attended the event, in which there was no social distancing. Many showed delight at Israel's swift recovery from the pandemic and expressed interest in implementing a green pass in their countries as well.

After thanking the attendees, Danon went on to mention one of the most pressing international topics: Iran's nuclear deal.

"We take threats from our enemies very seriously. One of the first meetings I had when I served as ambassador to the UN was with the late Eli Wiesel. He told me that we should pay more attention to the threats of enemies than rely on the promises of our allies," Danon told his audience.

He expressed his concern that the United States' is inclined to return to the 2015 deal without any changes. If that is truly the case, Danon implied that "Israel will take all the steps it will need to secure its interests."