The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Following Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s rice to re-brand over racism

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values."

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 18, 2020 02:14
Boxes of Uncle Ben's branded rice stand on a store shelf inside of a shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (photo credit: REUTERS)
Boxes of Uncle Ben's branded rice stand on a store shelf inside of a shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
(photo credit: REUTERS)
American staple brands Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix and Uncle Ben's rice have announced that they're changing their branding as their parent companies feel the images are based on racial stereotypes, according to ABC News. 
 
Quaker Foods of North America, the company that owns the Aunt Jemima announced that they were going to re-brand, just hours before Mars Inc. made a similar re-branding announcement about Uncle Ben's rice.
"We know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices," Mars Inc. said in a press release explaining the change iin branding on Wednesday. “We know to make the systemic change needed, it’s going to take a collective effort from all of us — individuals, communities and organizations of all sizes around the world."
The box of Uncle Ben's rice features the face of a black man, which was originally modeled after a Frank Brown, a waiter at a restaurant in Chicago where one of the company's founders Gordon Harwell had the idea for the brand, according to the brand's website. 
The name "Unlce Ben's" began being used in the 1940's after Harwell and his co-founder Erich Huzenlaub discussed a "legendary" Texas farmer, known for his exceptionally high quality in rice. 
The reference to the name "uncle" has become a large component in the racial criticism that the brand has garnered, as it was common during the Jim Crow era for a white man to call a black man "uncle" or even "boy" despite their age. 
Aunt Jemima, a 130-year-old brand, features a black woman whose name is the same as the brand and was originally dressed as a minstrel character. Over time the image was updated several times, and recently the "mammy kerchief" was changed over criticism that the brand perpetuated a racist stereotype that dated to the days of slavery. 
"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfly, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, a subsidiary of PepsiiCo said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."
The announcement comes as companies and brands across America are facing face intensified backlash on racism amid protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white police officer during an arrest. 
Thousands of social media posts on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok have called out the Aunt Jemima brand. One TikTok video posted by African American singer KIRBY was entitled, "How To Make a Non Racist Breakfast." It garnered thousands of views just days after it was posted. During the video KIRBY explained the history of Aunt Jemima. 


Tags Aunt Jemima Uncle Ben's Rice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by