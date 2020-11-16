The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Foreign powers press Ethiopia for peace talks over Tigray

Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 17:07
Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
Some African and European nations are pressing Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed behind the scenes to allow mediation of a war in a northern region that has spilled into neighboring Eritrea and rocked the wider Horn of Africa, diplomats said.
Hundreds have died, 25,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive on Nov. 4 against Tigray's rulers for defying his authority.
But Africa's youngest leader, who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, has so far resisted pressure for talks.
His government denied Uganda was shaping up as a mediator even though President Yoweri Museveni met Ethiopia's foreign minister and appealed for negotiations.
"The claim of mediation in Uganda is NOT true," Abiy's special task force for Tigray tweeted.
The Tigray flare-up could jeopardize the recent opening up of Ethiopia's economy, stir ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa's second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy, 44, who won his Nobel for peace with Eritrea.
The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than 5 million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and soldiers over the border against it.
Asmara denies that.
Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.
Ethiopia's task force said federal troops had "liberated" the town of Alamata from the TPLF in south Tigray after saying last week they had seized the west.
With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.
'INFLICTING SUFFERING'
There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders about Alamata, near the border with Amhara state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray's capital Mekelle.
TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Ethiopia's federal troops, accusing them of using high-tech weaponry including drones in attacks he said destroyed a dam and a sugar factory.
"Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering," he said.
"Abiy Ahmed conducted this war as an attempt to consolidate his personal power," he added, warning that Ethiopia could become a failed state or disintegrate.
The government has denied targeting the dam or civilian locations, but has not commented on the sugar factory.
The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into another Ethiopian region, Amhara, whose forces are allied with Abiy. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF termed retaliation for air strikes.
Tigray leaders accuse Abiy, from the largest Oromo ethnic group, of persecuting them and purging them from government and security forces over the last two years. He says they rose up against him by attacking a military base.
Amnesty International has denounced the killing of scores and possibly hundreds of civilian laborers in a massacre that both sides have blamed on each other.
'NEGOTIATE', URGES UGANDA
Museveni tweeted that he met Demeke Mekonnen, Ethiopia's foreign minister and deputy prime minister, in Uganda.
"A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image. There should be negotiations and the conflict stopped, lest it leads to unnecessary loss of lives and cripples the economy," he said in a tweet later deleted.
One diplomat said Ethiopia's army was saying it had retaken 60% of Tigray and was planning a multi-pronged offensive on the regional capital Mekelle, aiming to reach it in three days.
Amid a push around Africa and Europe to get talks started, Nigeria's ex-head of state Olusegun Obasanjo had gone to Addis Ababa while Norway was sending a special envoy, the diplomat said. Reuters was unable to confirm that.
"The door is closed but we have to keep being vocal. Just because he (Abiy) doesn't want it (mediation), we are not going to keep quiet," the diplomat told Reuters.
The Ethiopian National Defence Force has around 140,000 personnel and plenty of experience from fighting Somali militants, rebels in border regions, and Eritrea.
But many senior officers were Tigrayan, much of its most powerful weaponry is there and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command's headquarters in Mekelle.
The TPLF itself has a formidable history, spearheading the rebel march to Addis Ababa that ousted a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 and bearing the brunt of the 1998-2000 war with Eritrea that killed hundreds of thousands.
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki – a long-time foe of the Tigrayan leaders - controls an army which the United States' CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.
Abiy once fought alongside the Tigrayans and was a partner in government with them until 2018 when he took office. 


Tags ethiopia War Civil War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by