The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Former aides of UK's Meghan Markle ready to give evidence in privacy case

Meghan, 39, the wife of Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father.

By REUTERS, REUTERS  
JANUARY 20, 2021 19:56
Britain's Prince Harry sits with fiance, actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games (photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry sits with fiance, actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games
(photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)
Four former senior aides of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she intended a letter she sent to her father to become public, London's High Court has been told.
Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
She has asked a judge to rule in her favor without need for a potentially embarrassing trial, with her lawyers telling the High Court on Tuesday that publishing the "intrinsically private, personal and sensitive letter" was a plain breach of her privacy to which there was no viable defense.
The paper argues that the duchess intended the letter's contents to become public and it was part of a media strategy, pointing out she had admitted in court papers discussing it with her communications secretary, Jason Knauf.
Antony White, the paper's lawyer, on Wednesday told a second day of remote hearings on Meghan's request for a summary judgment in the case that any involvement of royal aides in drafting the letter "cries out for investigation."
"Why was the Kensington Palace communications team involved at all in wording the letter?" he said.
A lawyer representing four senior former aides, including Knauf, said they would be prepared to give evidence at a trial, and one or more "would be in a position to shed some light" on some of the contested issues.
This included the creation of the letter, whether or not Meghan anticipated it would become public, and whether she was directly or indirectly involved in providing private information to authors of a recent biography, their lawyer said in a legal letter that was made public on Wednesday.
None "wished to take sides in the dispute," the letter said, adding: "Our clients are all strictly neutral."
The judge, Mark Warby, said he would deliver his ruling on whether he would give a "summary judgment" in Meghan's favor at a later date, saying he aimed to get a draft verdict to the parties within two weeks, although it would not be made public at that stage.
The trial was due to start last week but was delayed until late 2021 at Meghan's request last year because of a confidential reason, when her lawyers also said they would seek a summary judgment. 


Tags United Kingdom Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by