The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Former Austrian vice chancellor accused of antisemitic book dedication

“This book should give you an insight into the convoluted and power-hungry Jewish world view,” the dedication begins.

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA  
JUNE 4, 2020 05:30
A MAN stands atop the concrete blocks of the Holocaust-Mahnmal memorial, many of which have cracks. The book says German Holocaust memorials are insufficient (photo credit: REUTERS)
A MAN stands atop the concrete blocks of the Holocaust-Mahnmal memorial, many of which have cracks. The book says German Holocaust memorials are insufficient
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BERLIN – A former vice chancellor in Austria is accused of writing a dedication in the 1990s for a notorious antisemitic book in which he speaks of a “power-hungry Jewish world view.”
Heinz-Christian Strache, who quit the government in disgrace over a corruption scandal last year and was expelled from the far-right Freedom Party, apparently penned the dedication to a friend from right-wing circles in a copy of Jonak von Freyenwald’s 1941 book “Jewish Confessions from all Times and Lands.”
A handwriting expert consulted by the Suddeutsche Zeitung, the newspaper that broke the story, said the dedication was almost certainly written by Strache.
“This book should give you an insight into the convoluted and power-hungry Jewish world view,” the dedication begins. “As part of our country’s political elite, we must study our enemies, expose and confront their convoluted ideas.”
Through his attorney, Strache has said he does not recall writing the dedication in the 1990s, though he acknowledges knowing the recipient, who has not been named.
The book, an infamous example of wartime Austrian antisemitism, came out in the German Nazi publication Der Sturmer, an antisemitic newspaper. Its founder, Julius Streicher, was executed in 1946 for crimes against humanity.
Strache, 50, has long claimed never to have said anything antisemitic, and today claims undying support for Israel and outright rejection of antisemitism.
But Oskar Deutsch, president of the Israelite Community of Vienna, in comments to the Suddeutsche Zeitung and on his Facebook page said this evidence of Strache’s “staunch hatred of Jewry, enriched by conspiracy theories, is neither an isolated incident nor a youthful sin.”
Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee is to begin its investigation on Thursday of the corruption allegations against Strache stemming from a video that surfaced in 2017 in which he appeared to offer business deals to a Russian woman if she would support his election bid behind the scenes. The Freedom Party then expelled him.
Strache started his own party, Team HC Strache-Alliance for Austria.


Tags austria nazi books antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by