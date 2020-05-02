Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen won't be released from prison this week

Reuters and other media reported last month that Cohen was set to be freed from a minimum-security camp at Otisville, New York on May 1. He had pressed to be released early due to the coronavirus pandemic , which has hammered New York and surfaced in prisons nationwide.

ABC News reported on Friday that Cohen's anticipated release had been "rescinded."

The source said it was unclear now whether Cohen would be released early. The source did not know the reason for the change of plans.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.

Cohen's lawyer, Roger Adler, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Earlier in the week he told Reuters he "remained hopeful" that Cohen would be released, but that only BOP could make that decision.