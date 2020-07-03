Formula One 'supremo' gives birth to firstborn son at ripe age of 89

Former chief executive of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone, 89 - who made a fortune from the sport he ran for nearly four decades - announced that his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to his newborn son on Wednesday.The child, named Ace, is Ecclestone's firstborn son and the first child the couple has had together. Prior to his son's birth, he was the father of three daughters: Tamara, Petra and Deborah. Ecclestone, commonly described as the "F1 Supremo," as mentioned above was the former chief executive of the Formula One Group, who manages and controls the commercial rights to Formula One. He is viewed as one of the main people who propelled Formula One into the international traveling racing spectacle it is today.Aside from the accolades, his career did not go over without controversy.He was replaced in 2017, ousted by Chase Carey when US-based Liberty Media took over - following decades of numerous bribery accusations, controversies relating to Hitler, the Labour Party and as of recently even George Floyd.In 2009, Ecclestone caused controversy for praising Adolf Hitler's leadership stating that 'he got things done," in an interview with the Associated Press. He then dismissed calls from the World Jewish Congress that he should resign."I think the people who are saying that [I should resign] haven't got the power to say these things," Ecclestone said in a telephone interview at the time.With regard to the death of George Floyd, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Ecclestone for his "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo.Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are."Formula One, whose chairman Carey (Ecclestone's replacement) announced on Thursday a personal donation of $1 million towards a foundation to promote diversity in the sport, responded with a stinging statement."At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in Formula One or society," it said."Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula One since he left our organization in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific expired, in January 2020."Ecclestone stuck his foot in his mouth further when said he was surprised Hamilton was concerned with racism."I’m really unhappy if he took it seriously," he said. "I’m surprised if anyone in Formula One, certainly the teams and the people like the promoters, have any concern about [racism]."Following the backlash, Ecclestone lauded Hamilton for his efforts but again controversially stated he doesn't think it will have an effect on Formula One."In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are," he told CNN, and when challenged, gave no evidence to his statement.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
