The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Formula One 'supremo' gives birth to firstborn son at ripe age of 89

With regard to the death of George Floyd, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Ecclestone for his "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2020 13:23
ormula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2019 Bernie Ecclestone during practice. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
ormula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2019 Bernie Ecclestone during practice.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Former chief executive of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone, 89 - who made a fortune from the sport he ran for nearly four decades - announced that his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to his newborn son on Wednesday.
The child, named Ace, is Ecclestone's firstborn son and the first child the couple has had together. Prior to his son's birth, he was the father of three daughters: Tamara, Petra and Deborah.
Ecclestone, commonly described as the "F1 Supremo," as mentioned above was the former chief executive of the Formula One Group, who manages and controls the commercial rights to Formula One. He is viewed as one of the main people who propelled Formula One into the international traveling racing spectacle it is today.
Aside from the accolades, his career did not go over without controversy.
He was replaced in 2017, ousted by Chase Carey when US-based Liberty Media took over - following decades of numerous bribery accusations, controversies relating to Hitler, the Labour Party and as of recently even George Floyd.
In 2009, Ecclestone caused controversy for praising Adolf Hitler's leadership stating that 'he got things done," in an interview with the Associated Press. He then dismissed calls from the World Jewish Congress that he should resign.
"I think the people who are saying that [I should resign] haven't got the power to say these things," Ecclestone said in a telephone interview at the time.
With regard to the death of George Floyd, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Ecclestone for his "ignorant" comments about racism after the sport had distanced itself from the 89-year-old former supremo.
Ecclestone had earlier told CNN in an interview that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are."
Formula One, whose chairman Carey (Ecclestone's replacement) announced on Thursday a personal donation of $1 million towards a foundation to promote diversity in the sport, responded with a stinging statement.
"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in Formula One or society," it said.
"Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula One since he left our organization in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific expired, in January 2020."
Ecclestone stuck his foot in his mouth further when said he was surprised Hamilton was concerned with racism.
"I’m really unhappy if he took it seriously," he said. "I’m surprised if anyone in Formula One, certainly the teams and the people like the promoters, have any concern about [racism]."
Following the backlash, Ecclestone lauded Hamilton for his efforts but again controversially stated he doesn't think it will have an effect on Formula One.
"In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are," he told CNN, and when challenged, gave no evidence to his statement.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags sports formula one racism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by