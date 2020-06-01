Four more women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

One of the women, now 43, said she was 17 when she was attacked in her hotel room in 1994 during what she thought was a meeting to talk about helping her break into the entertainment industry, The Associated Press reported.

She is suing under the New York’s Child Victims Act, which relaxes the statute of limitations on lawsuits in the sexual abuse of minors.

The other three women, however, may be barred by the statute of limitations, according to the report.

One claims Weinstein attacked her at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 1984. Another, now 38 and living in New York, alleges Weinstein raped her during what she thought was a business meeting at a Manhattan apartment in 2008. And another plaintiff, 35, says Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act against her will in 2013.

They are suing Weinstein; his brother and former business partner Bob Weinstein; the Miramax movie studio; Disney, which once owned Miramax; and others.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a sentence of up to 23 years in New York after being convicted in February of rape and sexual assault.

In January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed rape and sexual assault charges against the former media mogul in separate incidents involving two women over a two-day period in 2013. His arraignment in Los Angeles has been held up over the coronavirus crisis.

In March, Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus after transferring to the state prison system from Rikers Island. He has since recovered.

Weinstein is facing allegations from nearly 100 other women who say he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them, Deadline reported.