The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Four more women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

A new lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein in New York city accuses the former film producer of raping four women, including one who was a minor at the time.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JUNE 1, 2020 04:34
‘Even Bernie Madoff and Harvey Weinstein [pictured] can’t be unjewished for disgracing the Jewish people.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘Even Bernie Madoff and Harvey Weinstein [pictured] can’t be unjewished for disgracing the Jewish people.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A new lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein in New York city accuses the former film producer of raping four women, including one who was a minor at the time.
One of the women, now 43, said she was 17 when she was attacked in her hotel room in 1994 during what she thought was a meeting to talk about helping her break into the entertainment industry, The Associated Press reported.
She is suing under the New York’s Child Victims Act, which relaxes the statute of limitations on lawsuits in the sexual abuse of minors.
The other three women, however, may be barred by the statute of limitations, according to the report.
One claims Weinstein attacked her at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 1984. Another, now 38 and living in New York, alleges Weinstein raped her during what she thought was a business meeting at a Manhattan apartment in 2008. And another plaintiff, 35, says Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act against her will in 2013.
They are suing Weinstein; his brother and former business partner Bob Weinstein; the Miramax movie studio; Disney, which once owned Miramax; and others.
Weinstein, 68, is serving a sentence of up to 23 years in New York after being convicted in February of rape and sexual assault.
In January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed rape and sexual assault charges against the former media mogul in separate incidents involving two women over a two-day period in 2013. His arraignment in Los Angeles has been held up over the coronavirus crisis.
In March, Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus after transferring to the state prison system from Rikers Island. He has since recovered.
Weinstein is facing allegations from nearly 100 other women who say he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them, Deadline reported.


Tags United States Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by