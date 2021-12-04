The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
France evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan

The mission to evacuate 258 Afghans, 11 French and 60 Dutch nationals to France was organized with help from Qatar.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 03:13
A plane carrying people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan is seen on the tarmac at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, August 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
A plane carrying people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan is seen on the tarmac at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, August 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
France has carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French, some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, a French foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
The operation was organized with help from Qatar, a ministry statement said.
Evacuees included Afghans who were at risk such as journalists as well as people with links to France including civilian workers who were employed by the French army. Since Sept. 10, 110 French people and 396 Afghans have been evacuated from Afghanistan on 10 flights organized with the help of Qatar, the statement added.
Police officers stand guard as a plane carrying people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, August 18, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
France and Qatar jointly operated a humanitarian mission on Thursday, delivering medical equipment, food and winter supplies to international organizations operating in the country with a Qatari military plane, the French foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) this week described an "alarming" socioeconomic outlook for Afghanistan for the next 13 months. Afghanistan is struggling with a sharp drop in international development aid after the Taliban seized power in August, and the UNDP has projected that poverty may become nearly universal by mid-2022.


