France marks sixth anniversary of Islamic State terror attacks in Paris

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 14:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 14:32
Police forces and rescuers walk through rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris, early on November 14, 2015 (photo credit: AFP PHOTO/MIGUEL MEDINA)
Police forces and rescuers walk through rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris, early on November 14, 2015
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO/MIGUEL MEDINA)
France has marked the sixth anniversary of the night in Paris when Islamic State militants killed 130 people in coordinated strikes against a concert theatre, bars, restaurants and a soccer stadium.
Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the attacks on the Stade de France stadium, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015.
Twenty men went on trial on September in connection with the deadliest attack in peacetime France.
Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year old French-Moroccan man, is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks after other members blew themselves up or were killed by police during the attack.
French special forces evacuate people, including an injured man holding his head, as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)French special forces evacuate people, including an injured man holding his head, as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)
The other 19 suspects in the trial stand accused of helping to provide guns and cars or of playing a role in organizing what has been called "France's 9/11".
Most of the accused face life imprisonment if convicted.


