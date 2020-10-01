The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
France, Russia, US demand immediate end to Azerbaijan, Armernia hostility

Turkey rebuffed the ceasefire moves, saying the three big pwoers should have no role in the process.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 16:57
SERVICEMEN OF the army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis, yesterday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SERVICEMEN OF the army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis, yesterday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The presidents of France, Russia and the United States called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around Nagorno-Karabakh, but Turkey said the three big powers should have no role in peace moves.
France, Russia and the United States are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to mediate in the decades-old conflict over the mountainous enclave.
They appealed for peace as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes since the 1990s around Nagorno-Karabakh - part of Azerbaijan, but run by its mostly ethnic Armenian inhabitants.
"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces," the joint French, Russian and U.S. statement said.
They urged the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan to "commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions" under what is called the Minsk process.
But in a speech to the Turkish parliament just before the three countries' statement, President Tayyip Erdogan said he opposed their involvement.
"Given that the USA, Russia and France have neglected this problem for nearly 30 years, it is unacceptable that they are involved in a search for a ceasefire," Erdogan said.
He said a lasting ceasefire could be achieved only if "Armenian occupiers" withdrew from Nagorno-Karabakh.
His comments are likely to fuel tension with his NATO allies as fears mount that the conflict could draw in regional powers Russia, which has a military base in majority Christian Armenia, and Turkey, a close ally of mainly Muslim Azerbaijan.
MOUNTING DEATH TOLL
Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since Sunday in fighting that has renewed concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.
Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1991-94 war that killed 30,000 people, but is not recognized internationally as an independent republic.
Azerbaijan said at least three Azeri civilians had been killed in the latest clashes, taking the civilian death toll in Azerbaijan to at least 18. Azerbaijan has not reported on casualties among its military forces.
Nagorno-Karabakh has said 103 of its servicemen have been killed and more than 200 wounded but has given no figures on civilian casualties.
Armenia said two French nationals working for France's Le Monde newspaper had been wounded during Azeri shelling of the town of Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh, clarifying earlier confusion over the location of the incident. An Armenian government source said they were in grave condition.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a ceasefire in a telephone call late on Wednesday. Their joint statement with U.S. President Donald Trump was issued hours later on Thursday.
Macron's office said he and Putin had shared "concern regarding the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh."
A Kremlin statement did not mention this. But the Russian news agency TASS quoted the Kremlin as saying the alleged deployment of fighters from Syria and Libya to Nagorno-Karabakh was extremely dangerous.
Turkey has said it will "do what is necessary" to support Azerbaijan, but has denied sending mercenaries.
Macron, whose country is home to about 600,000 people of Armenian origin, has accused Turkey of "warlike" rhetoric.
A German government source said the EU leaders would discuss the conflict.


Tags Turkey France Russia Azerbaijan Armenia
