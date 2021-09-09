France to make birth control free for women aged up to 25

France will make access to birth control free for women aged up to 25 years old from January 1 onwards, in a new measure that will cost the state 21 million euros ($24.8 million) per year, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

The policy announcement comes as President Emmanuel Macron 's government prepares for the 2022 election campaign.

"There is a decline in contraception use among some young women and it is mainly for financial reasons," Veran told France 2 television.

"It is unbearable that women cannot protect themselves, cannot have access to contraception if they want to make that choice because it is too expensive," he added.

Until now, the age limit for free access to contraception in France was 18 years.

A woman holds a banner which reads ''Free abort'' during a protest to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion as unconstitutional, in Saltillo, Mexico. (credit: DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS)

This comes after Texas banned abortion in pregnancies after six weeks in an act that sparked much criticism from American companies and US President Joe Biden who called the law "an unprecedented assault on women's constitutional rights."

Meanwhile, Mexico decriminalized abortion on Tuesday, the New York Times reported, raising the prospect of Mexico becoming an abortion destination for women from US states with restrictive abortion laws like Texas.