French billionaire Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police source. The pilot was also killed.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 7, 2021 22:53
French politician Olivier Dassault arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011. (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
French politician Olivier Dassault arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville September 3, 2011.
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.
Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation , builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.
"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.
The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police source. The pilot was also killed.
A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since 2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world alongside his two brothers and sister, with wealth of about 6 billion euros ($7.15 billion) mostly inherited from his father, according to the 2020 Forbes rich list.
He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.
Olivier, seen as the favourite of founder Marcel, was once considered favoured to succeed Serge at the head of the family holding, but that role went to former Dassault Aviation CEO Charles Edelstenne.
"Great sadness at the news of the sudden passing of Olivier Dassault," Valerie Pecresse, a conservative politician who is president of the Paris region, said on Twitter.
"A businessman, but also a renowned photographer, he had a passion for politics in his blood, rooted in his department of Oise. My warm thoughts to his family."
Dassault Aviation played an important part in Israeli history as it sold the young country Dassault Mirage 5 jets. The French company was founded by Marcel Bloch.
Born of Jewish parents, he converted to Catholicism in 1950.
He was the grandfather of Olivier Dassault. Making the wealthy and important family a part of the larger history of French-Jewish relations.

Jerusalem Post desk contributed to this article.


