The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

French-Jewish far-right commentator Zemmour courts voters in London

Likely French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour on Friday praised Britain for leaving the European Union but dodged multiple questions about whether he would advocate for 'Frexit.'

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 02:03
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour arrives before making a speech at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour arrives before making a speech at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)
Far-right commentator and likely French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour sought on Friday to woo French voters living in London at an event to promote his new book in the British capital.
Zemmour, a former journalist known for his hardline anti-migration stance and euroscepticism who is shaking up the election campaign with his polarizing language, spoke to a packed room of 400 at a hotel in Earls Court.
"You are the best of France, you are audacious to leave your country and I am proud of you," he told the diverse crowd, which included wealthy businessmen and children.
An estimated 165,000 French citizens live in the United Kingdom, according to the Office of National Statistics.
His speech was held at the Ibis Hotel after London's Royal Institution canceled an event after conducting "due diligence" on Zemmour, who opinion polls suggest could reach a second-round runoff vote against President Emmanuel Macron, despite having yet to formally declare his candidacy.
French journalist Eric Zemmour leaves after delivering a speech at UMP political party's conference at the National Assembly in Paris (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)French journalist Eric Zemmour leaves after delivering a speech at UMP political party's conference at the National Assembly in Paris (credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
Zemmour praised Britain for leaving the European Union but dodged multiple questions about whether he would advocate for "Frexit"
Several French protesters gathered outside but he received a warm welcome in the hall, as some attendees chanted "Zemmour is alive".
"I am here because I am curious,” said Julien Prychinzki, a 33-year-old from Toulouse who has lived in east London for eight years.
"What resonates with me is his lucid assessment of the decline of France. We have significant problems and we are in a country that doesn’t know where it’s going – when you live abroad you understand this even more."
Virginie Waldron, 33, came from Dorset in southwest England, saying she supports Zemmour because she is scared about crime levels in France.
"I don’t see any alternatives," she told Reuters. "All the people that are running have been there for 15 years. They have all failed miserably, they all have the same politics."
After a decade in Britain, Waldron said she would move back to France if Zemmour ran for president and won.


Tags European Union France jewish London Brexit far-right
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

IDF is no longer a people’s army, time to pay soldiers better - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by