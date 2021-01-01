Friedman aide Lightstone named envoy for economic ties in Middle East

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Aryeh Lightstone Special Envoy for Economic Normalization in the Middle East on Friday.

Lightstone, who is also senior adviser to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, has been instrumental in negotiating economic normalization deals between Abraham Accords countries since the first flight from Israel to Abu Dhabi in late August.

"It's been a unique honor to work for this administration and working with all our partners in the Abraham Accords countries,” Lightstone said. “It has been an exciting challenge and puzzle and we've got a lot more work in front of us. I’m looking forward to doing it.”

Friedman said that “since the initial breakthroughs that spawned the Abraham Accords, Aryeh has been instrumental in advancing the normalization process among Israel and its new peace partners. He is the right choice to continue those efforts as our special envoy.”

Earlier this year, Lightstone was named head of the Abraham Fund, a development fund meant to advance peace between Israel and Arab states, but the appointment was not made official. He has been on six first direct flights between Israel and Arab countries, led business delegations to Bahrain and from Bahrain to Israel, and has worked on 100 Abraham Accords deals.

The title of special envoy does not entail new responsibilities; rather, it is Pompeo’s way of recognizing Lightstone’s efforts in fostering economic normalization in recent months. It will expire in three weeks when US President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Pompeo said that designating Lightstone as special envoy “will contribute to the speed and the efficiency of the normalization process and create momentum for the Abraham Accords.

“I am confident other countries will be encouraged to join and solidify the Accords against the outside factors that seek to undermine them,” Pompeo added.

Earlier this week, a Trump administration source said they are working hard to have another Arab or Muslim state normalize ties with Israel before Biden takes office on January 20.

Sources in Jerusalem and Washington have said Mauritania, Oman or Indonesia could be next. All three have had ties with Israel to some extent. Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, had full diplomatic relations with Israel in 1999-2009.