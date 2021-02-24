The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Friends, fellow athletes react to Tiger Woods car crash

Fellow athletes and other notable figures reacted with concern after Tiger Woods' car accident.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 06:50
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open in the south west city of Antalya (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open in the south west city of Antalya
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
Fellow athletes and other notable figures reacted with concern after Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 major golf championships, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday with multiple leg injuries from a car crash.
RETIRED GOLFING GREAT JACK NICKLAUS ON TWITTER
"Barbara and I just heard about Tiger's accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."
FELLOW PGA TOUR GOLFER JUSTIN THOMAS AT NEWS CONFERENCE
"I am sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he's alright. Just worried for his kids. I'm sure they are struggling."
FELLOW PGA TOUR GOLFER PHIL MICKELSON ON TWITTER
"We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery."
FELLOW PGA TOUR GOLFER TONY FINAU IN TV INTERVIEW
"When I saw the condition of his car, for me, I just hoped that he's OK, that's the biggest reaction really. Also a little bit of shock because we had something crazy happen in our sports world last year with Kobe (Bryant). I wouldn't say that dramatic of feelings, but you just hope Tiger is all right."
RETIRED U.S. OLYMPIC SKIER AND FORMER WOODS GIRLFRIEND LINDSEY VONN ON TWITTER
"Praying for TW right now."
RETIRED LOS ANGELES LAKERS GUARD MAGIC JOHNSON
"Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery."
RETIRED MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYER ALEX RODRIGUEZ ON TWITTER
"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."
RETIRED U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMER MICHAEL PHELPS ON TWITTER
"Prayers for @TigerWoods"
PGA TOUR IN STATEMENT
"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."
LONGTIME SPONSOR NIKE INC IN STATEMENT
"We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time."
MASTERS CHAIRMAN FRED RIDLEY IN STATEMENT ON TWITTER
"Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."
ACTRESS JADA PINKETT SMITH ON TWITTER
"Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER JULIAN EDELMAN ON TWITTER
"Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback."
FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
"Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight - here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN STATEMENT
"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!"


