Fugitive and Neo-Nazi party leader found after months of hiding

Christos Pappas is one of the leaders and ideologue behind Golden Dawn, a Neo-Nazi party in Greece, which rose to prominence during Greece's financial crisis of 2009.

By MAAYAN GILOH  
JULY 4, 2021 03:14
A man wearing a Swastika [Illustrative] (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Deputy leader of Greek Neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn has been detained in Athens after months of evading police since his conviction in October, multiple media sources confirm. 
Christos Pappas was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October, following the end of a five year trial, but refused to hand himself in and was marked as a fugitive until Thursday when he was found and arrested by anti-terrorist police, according the The Guardian

The 60-year-old is one of the leaders and ideologue behind Golden Dawn, a Neo Nazi party in Greece, which rose to prominence with Greece's financial crisis of 2009, and became the third most popular party in the parliament by 2012
According to BBC news, Pappas was known for his obsession's with Nazism, with police finding swastika flags in his home and even been filmed teaching his children the Nazi salute. 
Multiple sources reported that Pappas was being hidden by 52 year old woman at a home in Athens district Zografou. The unnamed woman was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison for aiding the fugitive but will only be serving three months due her sentence being suspended, Greek media reported 

Golden Dawn was founded in 1985 and registered as a political party in 1993. After its rise in 2012, news of the party's criminal activities began to become more widely known and  it had failed to enter parliament again in the 2019 elections. 
The criminal trial, which has been referred by multiple media sources as the biggest Nazi trial since Nuremberg, began in April 2015 and was held against the leaders and members of the party lasted five year the trial. 
Five years later in July 2020, the trial came to an end, which brought the convictions of seven of the parties leaders including the founder of Golden Dawn, Nikos Michaloliako. 

The trial ended with over 50 Golden Dawn members being sentenced with charges for running the organization to illegal weapon possession and even murder. 


Tags swastika greece neo-nazi Athens
