Fugitive and Neo-Nazi party leader found after months of hiding

Multiple sources reported that Pappas was being hidden by 52 year old woman at a home in Athens district Zografou. The unnamed woman was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison for aiding the fugitive but will only be serving three months due her sentence being suspended, Greek media reported

The 60-year-old is one of the leaders and ideologue behind Golden Dawn, a Neo Nazi party in Greece, which rose to prominence with Greece's financial crisis of 2009, and became the third most popular party in the parliament by 2012According to BBC news, Pappas was known for his obsession's with Nazism, with police finding swastika flags in his home and even been filmed teaching his children the Nazi salute.