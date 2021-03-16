The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday in addition to the 74 killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were reportedly torched.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2021 05:52
People flash a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 5, 2021. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
People flash a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 5, 2021.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
The families of dozens of people killed in clashes between Myanmar security forces and anti-coup protesters prepared to hold funerals on Tuesday after candle-lit vigils took place overnight in defiance of a curfew.
Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday in addition to the 74 killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were torched, according to advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
In further violence overnight, a medical worker in the Dawbon area of Yangon said one person died and six were injured after security forces broke up a protest.
"We had to flee ... because they (security forces) threatened if we didn't leave the body they would shoot us," the worker said by telephone, asking not be identified.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the escalating violence "at the hands of the country’s military" and called on the international community to help end the repression, his spokesman said.
Supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi have shown no signs of backing down in the face of escalating violence, with Sunday the bloodiest day since a military coup on Feb. 1.
Marches took place on Monday in the second city Mandalay and in the central towns of Myingyan and Aunglan, where police opened fire, witnesses and media reported.
"One girl got shot in the head and a boy got shot in the face," an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan told Reuters by telephone. "I'm now hiding."
In total, 183 people have been killed by security forces in the weeks of protests against the coup and the casualties were drastically increasing, the AAPP said.
A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment and Reuters could not independently confirm all the casualties.
Candle-lit vigils were held overnight in parts of Yangon and Mandalay and some other towns, according to media reports and photographs on social media.
Funerals of dead protesters were due to take place on Tuesday including in Yangon.
MARTIAL LAW
Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV said martial law had been imposed in parts of Yangon, the country's commercial hub.
The martial law announcement stated that military commanders in Yangon would take over administration of districts, including the courts, MRTV said.
The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election, but has not set a date.
The military has ruled Myanmar for most of the years since independence from Britain in 1948, and cracked down hard on previous uprisings before agreeing to the latest attempt at a transition to democracy, now derailed.
Suu Kyi, 75, has been detained since the coup and faces various charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols. Last week, the junta accused her of accepting illegal payments but she has not yet been charged with that.
Western countries have called for Suu Kyi's release and condemned the violence and Asian neighbours have offered to help resolve the crisis, but Myanmar has a long record of rejecting outside intervention.
CHINESE WORRIES
Arson attacks on Sunday against 32 Chinese-invested factories in the Hlaingthaya area of Yangon prompted China's strongest comments yet on the turmoil gripping its neighbour, where many people see Beijing as supportive of the coup.
China's Global Times newspaper said "vicious attacks" caused damage worth $37 million and injuries to two Chinese employees. Its embassy urged Myanmar's generals to stop the violence.
Japan's Fast Retailing Co, known for the UNIQLO brand of casual clothing stores, said on Tuesday that two supplier factories in Myanmar had been set on fire.
Footage on social media circulating on Tuesday showed what media reported to be another blaze from a factory in Hlaingthaya overnight.
Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, fuelled by Beijing's muted criticism of the takeover compared with Western condemnation.
Protest leader Thinzar Shunlei Yi said Myanmar people did not hate their Chinese neighbours though their rulers in Beijing had to understand the outrage felt over China's perceived support for the junta.
"Chinese government must stop supporting coup council if they actually care about Sino-Myanmar relations and to protect their businesses," she said on Twitter.


Tags protests myanmar funeral coup Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by