German Jews and pro-Israel NGO praise Hezbollah ban, urge EU action

'The complete ban on Hezbollah is the only right step and a serious blow to anti-Israeli terror in Germany.'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 1, 2020 14:41
HEZBOLLAH FLAGS flutter along an empty street, at the entrance of Mays Al-Jabal village (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
HEZBOLLAH FLAGS flutter along an empty street, at the entrance of Mays Al-Jabal village
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
BERLIN—The president of the Munich Jewish community and the head of the German-Israel Friendship Society on Thursday lauded the German interior ministry for outlawing the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah within the federal republic.
“The complete ban on Hezbollah is the only right step and a serious blow to anti-Israeli terror in Germany. I would like to thank the federal ministry of the interior and the entire federal government, which has thus sent a clear signal against hatred of Israel and for the security of Jewish life here and all over the world,” said Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Munich Jewish community and survivor of the Holocaust.

She added that “A terrorist organization that wants to destroy the Jewish state and that is responsible for attacks against Israelis and Jews around the world with numerous fatalities, must not find an area of respite in our country for their hatred of Jews. I am very pleased that Germany's decision today followed the example of other countries and fundamentally prevents the activities of Hezbollah and its sub-organizations.”

Knobloch urged that the city-state of Berlin impose measures to cancel the annual al-Quds Day march that calls for the destruction of Israel. Iran’s regime and Hezbollah operatives in Germany organize the march in the heart of Berlin. Knobloch said that “This meeting of the Israel haters in the middle of Berlin has long been a shame for our country.”

The antisemitic organizers of the event announced on Thursday that this year’s slated mid-May march was cancelled. Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller and interior senator, Andreas Geisel, have faced widespread criticism for their failure to pull the plug on the march. 

The German-Israel Friendship Society urged that the European Union impose a ban on Hezbollah’s entire movement. The organization’s president, Uwe Becker, said it was an “important signal” that Germany banned Hezbollah’s activities. "One of the main goals of the [Hezbollah] terrorist organization is to wipe out Israel and therefore today's ban on operations in Germany must result in this group being banned across Europe,” said Becker.

The EU merely banned Hezbollah’s so-called “military wing” in 2013 after the terrorist entity blew up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria in 2012. The terrorist attack murdered five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver.

Hezbollah's “political wing” can function within the EU. The Lebanese terrorist organization declares itself to be a unitary movement and raises funds, recruits new members, and spreads its jihadi ideology across Europe.

Becker said Hezbollah, "the ‘Party of God,’ as a Lebanese Shi'ite organization, represents a worldwide terror network.”

He continued that Hezbollah is financed by the Iranian regime and “Tehran also supports Hezbollah militarily, making it an extended arm of its own power interests in the Middle East and beyond.”

Becker, who serves as the commissioner to combat antisemitism in the State of Hesse, added that Hezbollah" poses a threat to the West, which unfortunately has so far been too often overlooked."
 
"Germany should now resolutely push for a ban on the terrorist organization Hezbollah on the European level."


Tags European Union Hezbollah germany
