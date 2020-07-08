The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ghislaine Maxwell's arraignment for luring minors scheduled for next week

Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed girls so Epstein abuse them at lavish homes in Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico and Manhattan.

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 04:59
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, will be arraigned on July 14 on charges of luring underage girls so that the financier, now dead, could abuse them, according to a court order issued Tuesday evening.

Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court said a bail hearing would be held at 1 pm EST that day via video conference.

Maxwell, 58, arrived at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn on Monday. She was arrested on July 2 at a mansion in New Hampshire, where investigators said she had been lying low.

Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed girls so Epstein abuse them at lavish homes in Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico and Manhattan.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005 when he was found hanged in a federal facility in Manhattan in August. Medical examiners concluded his death was a suicide.

Nathan said on Tuesday that to optimize video quality, only the judge, Maxwell, her lawyer and a prosecutor would appear on video at the hearing. The judge said others could access audio of the hearing by telephone.

Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison.


