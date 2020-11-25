The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Global terror-related deaths fall to 5-year low

“Despite the overall fall in the global impact of terrorism, it remains a significant and serious threat in many countries.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 18:02
POLICE TAPE at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh (photo credit: REUTERS)
POLICE TAPE at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Deaths from terrorism globally are now 59% below their peak in 2014, according to findings by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) produced by the Institute for Economies & Peace.
Comparing 2019 to 2018, the total number of deaths fell by 15.5% to 13,826.
The broader impact of terrorism was down along with the fall in deaths, with 103 countries recording an improvement on their GTI score, compared with only 35 that saw a deterioration, said the report.
In terms of the world’s nine regions evaluated by the GTI, seven saw reduced terrorism impacts.
The drop in the volume of deaths was largest in Iraq, Syria and Nigeria where conflicts are ongoing, but are nowhere near as “hot” as they were in prior years.
Still, a statement by the Institute for Economies & Peace said, “Despite the overall fall in the global impact of terrorism, it remains a significant and serious threat in many countries.”
A total of 96% of terror-related deaths still come out of conflict zones like Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq or from African countries like a Nigeria and Somalia.
According to the GTI, the largest fall in the terrorism-related occurred in Afghanistan, with 1,654 fewer deaths compared to 2018, or a 22.4% decrease.
Nigeria had the second largest drop in 2019, with the number falling from 2,043 to 1,245, or a 39.1% reduction.
At the same time, Afghanistan remained the country most shaken by terrorism, after it overtook Iraq in 2018.
Another problem area is Western Europe, North America and Oceania, which saw the largest increase in terror deaths “at any time in the last 50 years,” with a 250% jump.
The GTI report predicted that negative trends would continue in the West because of increased “political instability and violence” brought about by the pandemic and the accompanying economic instability.
Moreover, far-right attacks in these countries can often be carried out by individuals who have looser contacts with others with similar ideologies, but who are not part of a Middle Easter-style terrorist cell per se.
Still, the report warns that even informal contacts with like-minded extremists can radicalize individuals from dissidents to carrying out terror attacks.
Only Afghanistan and Nigeria recorded over 1,000 deaths from terrorism in 2019.
By contrast, in 2015 six countries recorded over 1,000 deaths from terrorism.
ISIS’s strength and influence continued to decline, with deaths attributed to the group in 2019 falling to 942, down from 1,571 in 2018.
Notably, this was the first time since the group became active in 2013, that it caused less than 1,000 deaths from terrorism in one year.
However, there have still been a sizable number of Islamist attacks in European countries as well as sub-Saharan Africa.


