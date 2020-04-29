Good Morning America news reporter caught without pants on live TV

Will Reeve, a news reporter for the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), caused a stir Tuesday after appearing on live television without pants, according to a report from ABC.



Sharp-eyed viewers noticed Reeve without pants as he was broadcasting his segment on "Good Morning America" about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients . Due to his positioning of the camera while under quarantine , it was clear that he was wearing a suit jacket and shirt without pants.

Viewers of the program also took to Twitter to call out Reeve, the son of late American actor Christopher Reeve, best known for his role as Superman during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"I have ARRIVED. *In the most hilariously mortifying way possible." Reeve tweeted back to viewers.