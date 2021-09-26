The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
GOP lawmakers appear alongside white nationalists at AZ rally

The rally is one of many organized by the group Looking Ahead America taking place around the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 10:48
A small rally in support of the "political prisoners" of the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC was held on Saturday at the Arizona State Capitol, and featured Republican legislators alongside white supremacists and Nazi sympathizers, AZcentral reported.
The rally is one of many organized by the group Looking Ahead America (LAA) taking place around the US, and follows on the heels of a September 18 rally at the US Capitol. Other states with Saturday rallies included California and New Jersey, according to LAA's website.
LAA's founder, Matt Braynard, is the former director of strategy and data for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.
Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, stands with other supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, stands with other supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)
A number of politicians spoke at the small event. One of them was congressional candidate Jeff Zink, whose son was arrested and charged with participation in the events of January 6.
Also attending were state Rep. Walter Blackman and former state Rep. Anthony Kern, according to the report.
Micajah Jackson is another speaker also facing federal charges with relation to the coup. The FBI alleges Jackson arrived at the Capitol with an Arizona chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-Nazi organization with a history of violence.
The organization in question was also present at the rally, something Blackman pointed out.
"I believe those are the Proud boys right there," he said, according to AZcentral. "Let me tell you something about the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys came to one of my events and that was one of the proudest moments of my life."


