GOP rep. says Capitol rioters treated worse than Guantanamo Bay prisoners

"They are treating those people worse than they treat the terrorists at Gitmo (short for Guantanamo)," the GOP representative claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 19:23
US REP. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) arrives to take her oath of office as a member of the House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, on January 3. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump who participated in riots against the US Capitol on January 6 are being treated "worse than terrorists" detained at Guantanamo Bay, Representative Majorie Taylor Greene said during the Cobb County GOP Breakfast.
"The way they have targeted the people who were there on January 6 is unbelievable," Greene said at the event. 
"To hold them like political prisoners in the Washington DC federal prison and other prisons in this country is wrong."
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
"They are treating those people worse than they treat the terrorists at Gitmo (short for Guantanamo)," the GOP representative claimed.
"They are treating those people worse than they treat illegal aliens being held in detention centers—and I have toured detention centers and I know what they look like."
Rioters rushed the Capitol on January 6 to disrupt the finalizing of the election results, and reinstate Donald Trump as president. Four people died during the unprecedented US Capitol riot and more than 570 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the raid. Police evacuated the House of Representatives and the Senate after the far-right rioters marched through the halls of Congress. 
Trump was criticized for urging supporters at a rally prior to the riots to "fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." However, the former president's lawyers have claimed that Trump was not responsible for the violence, referring to the part of his rally speech in which he said that his supporters should "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
Greene, a Georgia Republican, has come under fire for controversial comments in the past, including regularly comparing COVID-19 regulations to the Holocaust. 
She previously apologized for the Holocaust comparisons, touring a Holocaust museum to atone, before making more Holocaust comparisons. 
"...they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations." She said, referring to the paramilitary group that facilitated Adolf Hitler's initial rise to power. 


Tags georgia gop republican Capitol Capitol Insurrection
