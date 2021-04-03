Graphic video shows Ethiopian troops executing prisoners in Tigray - CNN

A gruesome video allegedly filmed by a whistleblower in the Ethiopian Army shows what appears to be Ethiopian troops executing an estimated 34 unarmed men in the Tigray region in January, the US-based Tigrai Media House reported.



pic.twitter.com/hCUSjsLuBE CNN has investigated a gruesome video appearing to show Ethiopian soldiers carrying out extrajudicial executions of unarmed men in Tigray, Ethiopia. This is what we found: https://t.co/fuwdYgibq9 April 2, 2021

According to the International Criminal Court, extrajudicial execution of unarmed individuals is considered to be war crime. "Why don't you come close and film the execution of these?" one soldier can be heard telling the whistleblower during the video.

Soldiers can be heard urging others to minimize the use of ammunition, while confirming no prisoners are left alive. All 34 prisoners seen in the video have been presumed dead. Later, the video shows prisoners walking in a line as one soldier instructs others to shoot them in the head, before still images show soldiers kicking several corpses off of a small cliff.

An analysis of the video published by CNN in collaboration with Amnesty International seemed to corroborate the video, finding that it had indeed featured soldiers in Ethiopian Army uniforms, with the surrounding landscape seeming to line up with an area of central Tigray which had recently reported a massacre.

In addition, the analysis found that the soldiers in the video were speaking the Ethiopian language Amharic, which is not typical of the local region, though it is largely spoken only in Ethiopia.

According to CNN, the video is estimated to have been recorded around January 15, 2021, though the news organization could not confirm the exact date.

A man from the mountain town of Mahibere Dego in central Tigray, told CNN that he believes he identified his younger brother in the video, recognizing the clothes he wore the last time they had met, on the same day of the massacre.