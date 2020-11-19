Happy birthday, Joe Biden: President-elect turns 78 on Friday

US President-elect Joe Biden, has plenty to celebrate. Aside from winning the presidential elections, Friday, November 20 is his 78th birthday, then next week he has Thanksgiving and exactly two months after his birthday he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.Biden will become the oldest US president to date. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, and President Donald Trump, the second oldest president, is currently 74-years-old. Biden's campaign released his full medical history last year that described him as "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," regardless of his age, according to NBC news. Biden may ring in his birthday with ice cream which is one of his favorite foods, as President Barack Obama told Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an interview published by The Hill.
In October, Biden wished Harris a happy 58th birthday, saying that the two could celebrate next year with ice cream in the White House. With the 2020 presidential elections behind him, it looks like Biden's ice cream dreams have come true.I heard it's #NationalDessertDay pic.twitter.com/RtBhurORwR— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020
Happy Birthday, @KamalaHarris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House. pic.twitter.com/SWhS32AaIE— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020