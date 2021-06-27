The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hatzalah paramedics at Florida building collapse: There is hope

Hatzalah helped treat over 60 patients for a multitude of medical issues. Hatzalah doctors also helped dispense medication on-site.

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 27, 2021 19:50
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, U.S. June 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, U.S. June 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Michael Strongin, a Magen David Adom-certified Hatzalah paramedic in South Florida, was woken up by his wife early Thursday morning in Miami. Strongin had gotten home from the hospital the night before with his newborn son. A few blocks away from his home, a building had just collapsed.
In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Strongin described the scene when he arrived: “At the edge of the building, I saw couches, bunk beds, furniture – what was remaining of how people had lived their lives.”
Since then, Strongin, along with a team of MDA-certified paramedics, have been providing support to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to recover victims of the disaster as well as their families.
One of the directors of Hatzalah of South Florida, Baruch Sandhouse, was one of the first on the scene. He described that Hatzalah, an Israeli volunteer-based emergency medical service (EMS) organization, had gotten two emergency calls from people at the building asking for help.
“Once I arrived on scene, we were able to assess and realize that this is much bigger than the ordinary calls we are accustomed to seeing here,” Sandhouse described. “We immediately set up a triage site, working together with Miami Day Fire Rescue as they were pulling out the initial victims from the collapse. After the first ten or fifteen people came out of the building, most of them walking, they went through our triage site, we assessed, checked, and evaluated them.”
According to Sandhouse, about two hours later, a family reunification center was set up at the Surfside Recreation Center. Hatzalah helped treat over 60 patients for a multitude of medical issues. Hatzalah doctors also helped dispense medication on-site, as many residents of the building had lost all of their possessions, including their medication, at the collapse site.
At the triage center, Strongin also treated patients suffering the mental effects of the tragedy.
“I’ve only ever seen it myself in Israel, ‘nifgaeh harada,’ which is a special type of panic attack. I had run a team of EMTs and paramedics during Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012 down in Netivot. It was during that time that I had seen the same completely debilitating state of somebody experiencing that ‘harada,’ that trembling fear where one shuts down. I saw that here, in family members anticipating the worst,” Strongin recounted.
Due to the evolving nature of the situation, the role of Hatzalah and other medical responders at the scene has evolved over time. Sandhouse explained that “with each hour that passed, we felt that the anxiety was building with our members, because we hope, and we pray that there are still people alive down in the building.”
On Friday night, Hatzalah and MDA contacted their counterparts in the IDF in order for specialists to come and assist in the search and rescue efforts.
Strongin told the Post that the IDF search and rescue unit that arrived on Sunday to assist in the search were "hopeful."
“They are looking forward to getting to work and are literally walking across the street right now to get onto the pile. I’m looking around and seeing rescuers who have been here for days, and while there’s certainly some physical exhaustion, there is hope. I don’t want to say they’re excited, but they know there’s still a mission to do here, and they know that they’re here for the families and for the people that are hopefully still alive underneath,” Strongin described from the scene on Sunday morning.
Sandhouse echoed similar messages of hope from the scene: “We are grateful for the outpouring of support, not just for Hatzalah or the community of Surfside, but for Jews worldwide. It’s amazing, the outpouring of support that we’ve seen from the international community as well as the support nationally and locally. People are calling us to ask how they can help, how they can volunteer, can they give food, blankets or clothing. We are fortunate that we are able to do what we can to help and assist the families that need us most right now.”


Tags IDF Miami Hatzalah
