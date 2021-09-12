The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hitman in 'hassidic' garb wanted by NYPD for Queens murder

NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for locating the suspected gunman, who was dressed as a hassidic Jew.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 08:01
NYPD investigate an ultra-orthodox man for abduction. (photo credit: REUTERS)
NYPD investigate an ultra-orthodox man for abduction.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Police in New York City are looking for the suspected gunman in a murder that took place last week in Queens.
The suspect was dressed as a hassidic Jew, in a long black robe and a hassidic-style hat, wearing white gloves and a white face mask.
The crime took place just before 8 a.m. on Monday, September 6, on South Conduit Avenue.
The victim was Jermaine Dixon, 46, a former gang member and convicted murderer, who had been out of federal prison for less than a year when he was gunned down in broad daylight.
Dixon was reported to have $10,000 in cash in his pocket, which the gunman attempted to grab before running off.
In CCTV footage released by the NYPD, the suspect is seen working on a white sedan with the hood up, when he spots Dixon entering his vehicle and approached him, shooting him multiple times in the back of the head.
The gunman then fled in a white Nissan sedan.
According to the Daily News, Dixon had served 19 years for drug charges and the 1992 murder of Alphonso Gooden.
Dixon was a former member of the "Patio Crew" in Brooklyn, but while in prison had changed his ways, becoming a model prisoner and even pursuing a bachelor's degree in business.
“It is clear that I am not the young man that your honor sentenced 20 years ago,” Dixon wrote to Judge Raymond Dearie when requesting compassionate release, revealed by the Daily News.
“I am now asking your honor to again take a chance with me and let me re-enter society to prove to myself, my mother, children, family and also the court that I can and will do the right thing upon release...I blame no one but myself for the road I chose that put me in my current situation."
The motive for the murder was not immediately clear, and no suspects have been arrested.
Anybody who recognizes the suspect is advised to contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS.


new york crime murder
