Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more 'chaos'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the Chinese-ruled city cannot afford to tolerate any more of the "chaos" that has roiled it over the past 12 months, with anti-government protests plunging the city into turmoil.

Lam was speaking at her weekly press briefing, which coincided with the first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.