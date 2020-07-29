Houston's Buffalo Soldier Museum vandalized with swastikas

Vandals on Tuesday spray painted swastikas and other inflammatory messages on the walls of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston, the museum said on Facebook.The vandalism coincided with National Buffalo Soldier Day, a day meant to honor African-Americans who fought in the US military. "Today, on National Buffalo Soldier Day – a day we celebrate the contributions of African-American men who fought bled and died for this nation – we experienced racism, hate and vandalism," the museum said on Facebook."Our building was defaced with what appears to be a swastika symbol and a statement that seems to reads 'Sucks Democratic Party.' For 19 years, we have educated Houston, surrounding communities and the world with the stories of African-American men and women who sacrifice their lives in defense of America – we have never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism. It is our hope that the individuals responsible for this act are caught."The museum's CEO added that “This has got to stop. The anti-racism movement must be more powerful than ever to ensure that mankind can survive mentally, physically, spiritually and socially. We are not discouraged, we are not broken but we are wide awake. "We are ready for some 'good trouble,' in the words of Rep John Lewis,” the CEO added, referring to the famous civil rights activist and Georgia congressman who passed away on July 17.
At the time of writing, it is unknown who is responsible.The vandalism comes as the US is undergoing a new wave of protests against racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
