The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Joe Biden formally introduces his foreign policy team

Nominated Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recounted his late stepfather's experience as a Holocaust survivor.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 22:14
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden joins vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris onstage at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. (photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden joins vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris onstage at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced on Tuesday his foreign policy team. “It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back – ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said in an event in Wilmington, Delaware. “Once again [the US will] sit at the head of the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies,” he added.
The president-elect said that in calls from world leaders that he had since he won the election, he has been “struck by how much they're looking forward to the United States, reasserting its historic role as a global leader.”
“The team meets this moment; they embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies,” he continued.
He introduced Antony Blinken, his nominee for secretary of state, and said that he will “rebuild morale and trust in the state department where his career in government began.”
“Tony is one of my closest and most trusted advisors,” Biden noted. “I know him and his family, immigrants and refugees, a Holocaust survivor who taught him to never take for granted the very idea of America as a place of possibilities.” He said that Blinken would be “ready on day one.”
Blinken thanked Biden in his speech, and shared a story about his late stepfather, Samuel Pisar. “He was one of 900 children in his school in Bialystok, Poland, but the only one to survive the Holocaust,” Blinken said.
“After four years in concentration camps, at the end of the war, he made a break from a death March into the woods in Bavaria, from his hiding place he heard a deep rumbling sound. It was a tank, but instead of the iron cross, he saw painted on its side, a five pointed white star,” Blinken continued. “He ran to the tank, the hatch opened, an African-American GI looked down at him. He got down on his knees and said the only three words that he knew in English that his mother had taught him before the war. God bless America. That's who we are. That's what America represents to the world.”
The president-elect also praised his pick to serve as ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
“She was our top state department official in charge of African policy during the Ebola crisis, she received overwhelming support from her fellow career foreign service officers, and she will be a cabinet status because I want to hear her voice on all the major foreign policy discussions we have,” said Biden.
Thomas-Greenfield, a veteran career diplomat, addressed her fellow colleagues, and said: “I want to say to you, America is back. Multilateralism is back. Diplomacy is back.”
“The challenges we face – a global pandemic, global economy, the global climate change crisis, mass migration and extreme poverty, social justice are unrelenting and interconnected, but they're not unresolvable if America is leading the way,” she added.
Introducing his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, Biden said that “he's once in a generation intellect with experience and temperament for one of the toughest jobs in the world.”
He also praised Sullivan for help brokering a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012 and negotiating the Iran nuclear agreement.
Introducing John Kerry as climate czar, Biden said that the United States would have a full-time climate leader and participate in ministerial level meetings for the first time. “For the first time ever, there'll be a principal on the national security council who can make sure climate change is on the agenda in the situation room.”
“The world would know that with one of my closest friends, John Kerry, he is speaking for America on one of the most pressing threats of our time,” Biden added.
Kerry thanked Biden in his speech and said that to end the climate crisis, “the whole world must come together.”
“You are right to rejoin Paris [climate accords] on day one,” he said. “And you're right to recognize that Paris alone is not enough. At the global meeting in Glasgow one year from now, all nations must breeze ambition together, or we will all fail together. And failure is not an option.”


Tags United States Joe Biden foreign affairs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by