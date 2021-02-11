The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Instagram removes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for posting false COVID-19 claims

Kennedy, the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 17:15
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
Instagram has removed the account of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about COVID-19 in violation of its policies on the pandemic, the photo-sharing platform's owner Facebook said on Thursday.
Kennedy, the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not be reached for a comment.
A lawyer and environmentalist, he is the son of the former US senator, attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.
Facebook had earlier this week said it would expand a list of false health claims it bans from the platform to include debunked claims about vaccines, such as they are toxic or cause autism.
The Wall Street Journal had reported the news earlier in the day.


Tags Instagram Robert F. Kennedy Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
