Russia offers bonuses to soldiers who destroy US, German tanks in Ukraine

The ministry said this was part of a wider reward scheme under which more than 10,000 Russian servicemen had received individual bonuses.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 09:50
Ukrainian soldiers are pictured on a Leopard 1A5 tank, at the German army Bundeswehr base, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany, May 5, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Russian troops who have destroyed German-made Leopard tanks and US-supplied armored vehicles being used by Ukraine will receive bonus payments, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said this was part of a wider reward scheme under which more than 10,000 Russian servicemen had received individual bonuses since the start of the war nearly 16 months ago.

On the basis of reports from Russian field commanders, "payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries," the ministry said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday awarded the "Hero of Russia gold star" medal to soldiers who Moscow said had destroyed Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles being used by Ukraine, which has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine May 26, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine May 26, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

10,257 Russian servicemen rewarded so far, Moscow says

The ministry said that up to May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment.

An enemy armored vehicle was worth 50,000 roubles ($596) and a tank 100,000 roubles, it said.

Military pilots and air defense operators received 300,000 roubles for every destroyed Ukrainian plane or helicopter. Hits on Tochka-U and US-supplied HIMARS rocket launch systems were rewarded by the same amount.



