Ukraine destroys ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson - official

Ukrainian official Serhiy Bratchuk: "There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 08:31

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 08:35
A column of water from the explosion during a Russian military strike is seen during an evacuation local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023 (Illustrative). (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
A column of water from the explosion during a Russian military strike is seen during an evacuation local residents from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a "significant" ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday.

"Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region," Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.

"There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed."

Ukraine destroys "very significant" Russian ammunition depot

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged attack.

Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts.

The Sea of Azov (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The Sea of Azov (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Rykove is about 20km (12 miles) from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



