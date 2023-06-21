The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian ally Belarus starts 'mobilization exercises'

Belarus allowed Russia to use it as one of the launchpads for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. It has held frequent exercises with Russia and let Russian forces use its bases.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 11:37
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists during his visit to a military-industrial complex facility in the Minsk Region, Belarus June 13, 2023.

(photo credit: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists during his visit to a military-industrial complex facility in the Minsk Region, Belarus June 13, 2023.
(photo credit: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS)

Belarus, an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine, said on Wednesday that its armed forces were beginning 10 days of annual "mobilization exercises."

The Belarus defense ministry said the exercises were aimed at assessing the degree of preparation of state institutions to mobilize reservists.

All Belarusian men must perform military service and remain in the reserves after completing it.

The role of Belarus in the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Belarus allowed Russia to use it as one of the launchpads for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Since then, it has held frequent exercises with Russia and let Russian forces use its bases for training.

This month it took delivery of Russian tactical nuclear missiles that President Vladimir Putin said were intended as a warning to the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow (credit: REUTERS)

Belarusian forces have not directly joined the war on Russia's side, but President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country would enter the conflict in the event of "full-scale aggression" against it.

Belarus lies north of Ukraine, which needs to cover for the risk of a new attack from that direction as it builds up its new counteroffensive against Russian forces in the south and east of the country.



