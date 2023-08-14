The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

Mines placed in the Black Sea during the Ruusia-Ukraine war are now drifting into the territory of other countries.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 17:31
Turkish Navy's Aydin class mine hunting vessel TCG Akcay sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey March 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK)
Turkish Navy's Aydin class mine hunting vessel TCG Akcay sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey March 26, 2022.
Romania's navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country's Black Sea coast after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lightly damaged in an explosion.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in the Black Sea by the combatants. Romanian, Bulgarian, and Turkish military diving teams have been defusing those that have drifted into their waters.

Black Sea route is vital for global trade

The sea is crucial for shipments of grain, oil, and oil products and is shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

Romania's navy said its divers were still investigating whether the explosion at the pier, which claimed no victims, was caused by a mine.

Reports of a separate mine drifting near the port of Mangalia were unfounded, it said.

A sign reads ''Danger! Mines!'' at a beach as swans enjoy the waters of the Black Sea, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Koblevo near Mykolaiv, Ukraine, September 2, 2022 (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS) A sign reads ''Danger! Mines!'' at a beach as swans enjoy the waters of the Black Sea, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Koblevo near Mykolaiv, Ukraine, September 2, 2022 (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

Romania, both a European Union and NATO member, shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defense system and, as of last year, has a permanent alliance battlegroup stationed on its territory.



