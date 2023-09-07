Ukrainian Embassy responds to surprise Russia-Israel film deal

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel has reacted to the agreement signed between Russia and Israel in the field of cinema.

"We no longer know how to react. On the very day that a Russian rocket hit a crowded market in the Donbas in Ukraine, again killing and injuring dozens of innocent citizens, the Israeli government signed a cooperation agreement in the field of cinema with the Russian propagandists,” they said in a statement.

"We call on the Israeli government to finally understand that focusing on the injustice done by the Russian leadership is the right course of action, instead of signing dubious agreements with them" Ukrainian Embassy in Israel

Russia has recently been escalating both its physical attacks inside Ukrainian territory as well as its cinematic propaganda efforts, they claimed.

Worlds seeks to isolate Russia

The international community has spent the war attempting to isolate Russia and cut off its means of influencing world affairs, which made it all the more surprising when Israel signed this latest deal with Russia's cultural ministry.

