Jewish soldier from Zhytomyr killed in Ukraine war

The ongoing war in Ukraine has claimed another Jewish victim, as the Jewish community in Zhytomyr announced the death of soldier Valef (Maxim) Buligin. Buligin, a member of the Jewish community and a graduate of the 'Or Avner' educational institutions, was killed after stepping on a mine during an operational mission.

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, the community's rabbi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. "He was part of the community's fabric; his grandmother is a well-known educator in our institutions, and his mother is also fully involved in Jewish life here," Wilhelm said. Efforts are being made to bring Buligin to a Jewish burial in the local cemetery.

Proud Jew

The war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over two years, continues to claim victims, including Jewish soldiers. Recently, Buligin received an award for his excellence in operating drones. However, during one of his missions, he tragically stepped on a mine and was killed.

Bulgin was a graduate of the 'Or Avner' Chabad educational institutions in Zhytomyr and an active Jewish community member led by Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, who serves as the rabbi of the city and Western Ukraine.

"Buligin's grandmother, a well-known educator, has been accompanying our educational institutions for twenty-five years with exceptional dedication," said Wilhelm. "His mother was also very active in all aspects of our Jewish life, from Torah classes for women to community activities.

"At a very young age, Buligin had a brit milah (circumcision). Throughout his childhood and youth, he was an integral part of the Jewish community's scenery and participated particularly in our activities with the Jewish youth in our area. Buligin regularly came to pray at the synagogue."

Wilhelm continued, "Buligin regularly came to pray at our synagogue and was always proud of his Judaism. When the war began, he was immediately drafted. On the eve of Yom Kippur, he was released for a few days. Of course, we met, and I helped him put on tefillin (phylacteries). Unfortunately, we learned that he was killed in the war, and now we are doing everything to bring him to a Jewish burial."

Wilhelm also said, "He was an extraordinary soul who grew up within the Jewish community, and this is a very great loss."

Earlier on Thursday, the White House announced that it would reprioritize planned deliveries of foreign military sales of Patriot and other missiles to Ukraine, which is in "desperate need" of more air defense capabilities amid its ongoing war with Russia, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

REUTERS contributed to this report.