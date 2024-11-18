US says Russia escalated Ukraine conflict by deploying North Koreans

The United States said on Monday it was Russia that is escalating the conflict in Ukraine by deploying North Korean troops, after the Kremlin warned that Washington would deepen its involvement in the war by allowing Kyiv's forces to strike far into Russia with US-made weapons.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a briefing declined to confirm that the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden had decided to allow the strikes, but reiterated that the US "will always adapt and adjust the capabilities we provide to Ukraine when it's appropriate to do so."

Reuters reported on Sunday that the Biden administration has decided to allow Ukraine to conduct the strikes, a move US officials speaking on condition of anonymity said was a response to the presence of North Korean troops in the conflict.

Adding fuel to the fire

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the outgoing administration was adding fuel to the fire and seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

"It has been Russia that has escalated the conflict time and time again," Miller said, pointing to the 11,000 North Korean troops the US says have been deployed and have clashed with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 10th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency July 2, 2024. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

"That is a major escalation by Russia bringing in an Asian military to a conflict inside Europe," Miller said, adding that the US response would be firm. "We will continue to do what is appropriate to hold Russia accountable for its actions, including its escalatory actions, and to hold North Korea accountable for its escalatory actions."

The US will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in coming days, the ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said, as the United Nations marked 1,000 days since Russia's invasion of the country.

Thomas-Greenfield said supporting Ukraine in Congress and beyond could not and should not be a partisan issue, and that standing up for democracy and human rights was "above petty politics" and would outlast any one leader.

South Korea was given prior notice from the United States on its decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Seoul's presidential office.